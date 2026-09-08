5 delicious ways to enjoy bun maska
What's the story
Bun maska is a quintessential breakfast option that you can find at most Indian street corners. The simple yet delicious combination of buttered buns served with tea makes it a favorite among many. The dish is not just affordable but also quick to prepare, making it an ideal choice for those on the go. Here are five must-try bun maska breakfasts that highlight this beloved street food.
Traditional combo
Classic bun maska with chai
The classic bun maska comes with soft, buttered buns paired with a steaming cup of chai.
The tea adds a perfect balance to the rich taste of butter, making it an irresistible combination.
Most street vendors serve it fresh, ensuring that the buns are soft and buttery. This combination is usually available at most places and is loved for its simplicity and taste.
Sweet variation
Bun maska with jam twist
For those who love a sweet twist, bun maska with jam is an interesting variation.
Here, the buttered bun is topped with different flavors of jam, such as strawberry or mango.
The sweetness of the jam goes perfectly with the creamy butter, giving you a delightful taste.
This version is perfect for anyone who prefers their breakfast on the sweeter side.
Fiery fusion
Spicy Bun Maska Delight
If you love spicy food, you can try the fiery fusion of bun maska with green chutney or pickles.
The spicy condiments add an exciting kick to the otherwise mild flavor of buttered buns.
This version is perfect for those who love bold flavors and want to spice up their morning routine.
Cheesy treat
Cheese bun maska indulgence
Cheese lovers will enjoy the indulgent version of bun maska topped with slices of cheese or cheese spread.
The melted cheese adds a creamy texture that complements the buttery goodness of the bun.
This variation provides an additional layer of richness, making it a favorite among cheese enthusiasts.
Chocolatey goodness
Nutella bun maska delight
For all chocolate lovers, Nutella bun maska is an absolute treat. The creamy chocolate-hazelnut spread takes the classic breakfast to a whole new level of indulgence.
The rich, chocolatey flavor goes perfectly with the soft, buttered bun, giving you a delightful morning experience.
This version is perfect for those who love a sweet and creamy start to their day, making it a must-try for Nutella lovers.