Bun maska: All about this quintessential Mumbai dish

Bun maska, a quintessential Mumbai breakfast, is a simple yet delightful combination of buttered buns. This dish is a staple in many local cafes and street stalls across the city. The soft, buttery buns are usually paired with a cup of chai or coffee, making them an ideal start to the day for many Mumbaikars. Its simplicity and taste make it an enduring favorite among locals and tourists alike.

#1 Origins of bun maska The origins of bun maska can be traced back to the Irani cafes that dotted Mumbai in the early 20th century. These cafes served as social hubs where people would gather for meals and conversations. The dish became popular due to its simplicity and affordability. Today, bun maska remains a beloved part of Mumbai's culinary heritage.

#2 Ingredients used in bun maska The main ingredients of bun maska are soft bread rolls, generous amounts of butter, and sometimes jam or honey for sweetness. The bread rolls are usually freshly baked and available at local bakeries. Butter is slathered on the warm bread roll until it melts slightly, adding to the flavor.

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#3 Popular places to enjoy bun maska Several iconic places across Mumbai serve delicious bun maska. Irani cafes, such as Leopold Cafe and Britannia & Co., are famous for their authentic versions of this dish. These places offer an authentic experience with vintage decor and traditional menus that take you back in time.

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