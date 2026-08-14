5 incredible bungee spots in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking bungee jumping experiences, especially over its iconic bridges. These adrenaline-pumping adventures give you a chance to leap into the void, surrounded by stunning landscapes and historical structures. Be it the famous Victoria Falls Bridge or the lesser-known ones, each spot has its own charm and challenges. Here are five amazing bungee spots across Africa that promise an unforgettable experience.
#1
Victoria Falls Bridge: A classic thrill
The Victoria Falls Bridge is one of the most famous bungee jumping spots in Africa. Located between Zimbabwe and Zambia, this bridge offers a breathtaking view of the majestic Victoria Falls.
The jump is 111 meters high, giving you an exhilarating free fall before you bounce back up.
The area is famous for its stunning scenery, and the roar of the falls adds to the thrill of the jump.
#2
Bloukrans Bridge: World's highest commercial jump
Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa has the distinction of being the world's highest commercial bungee jump at 216 meters.
Located along the Garden Route National Park, this spot offers an unparalleled adrenaline rush, with stunning views of the Tsitsikamma River below.
The jump is not just about height but also about the beautiful surroundings that make it a must-visit for adventure junkies.
#3
Giba Gorge: A hidden gem in Kwazulu-Natal
Giba Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal is a lesser-known but equally thrilling bungee jumping spot.
Although not as high as some other locations (the jump is around 30 meters), it provides a unique experience with its lush green surroundings and tranquil atmosphere.
This place is perfect for those looking for a more intimate setting, without compromising on excitement.
#4
Graskop Gorge: Scenic beauty meets adventure
Graskop Gorge in Mpumalanga combines scenic beauty with adventure sports like bungee jumping.
The gorge provides stunning views of steep cliffs and dense forests, making it a perfect backdrop for your jump.
Although not as high as other spots (the jump is around 70 meters), it offers an exhilarating experience, coupled with breathtaking natural beauty.
#5
The Oribi Gorge: A picturesque leap
Oribi Gorge near Port Shepstone is famous for its stunning views and thrilling bungee jumping experiences.
The 165-meter high Old Pumphouse at Oribi Gorge gives you a chance to leap into one of South Africa's most beautiful gorges.
With dramatic cliffs and lush vegetation all around, this place is ideal for nature lovers seeking adventure.