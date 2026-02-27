These bun hairstyles are perfect for a round face

A classic bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be both elegant and practical. For those with round faces, choosing the right bun can enhance facial features and provide a balanced look. Here are five classic bun styles that suit round faces, each offering a unique way to highlight your natural beauty. These styles are not just timeless but also easy to achieve with minimal effort.

Style 1 High top knot bun The high top knot bun is perfect for elongating the appearance of a round face. By placing the bun at the crown of the head, it draws attention upwards, creating an illusion of height and slimness. This style works well with medium to long hair and can be easily secured with a few bobby pins or an elastic band.

Style 2 Low chignon bun The low chignon bun is a sophisticated choice that adds elegance to any occasion. Positioned at the nape of the neck, this style helps in framing the face beautifully. It is ideal for formal events or professional settings where you want to look polished yet understated. A few loose strands around the face can soften the overall look.

Style 3 Messy bun with volume A messy bun with added volume is perfect for casual outings or relaxed environments. This style involves teasing the hair slightly before gathering it into a loose bun at the back of the head. The added volume on top helps in balancing out round facial features while giving off an effortless vibe.

Style 4 Braided bun combination Combining braids with a bun adds texture and interest to your hairstyle while complementing a round face shape. You can braid sections of your hair before twisting them into a low or high bun, depending on your preference. This combination not only enhances your look but also keeps your hair secure throughout the day.