How to do burpees the right way
What's the story
Burpees are a staple in most workout routines, giving a full-body exercise that boosts strength and endurance. However, perfecting your technique is key to reaping maximum benefits and avoiding injuries. Here are five tips to perfect your burpee form, making sure you perform the exercise right and efficiently. These insights will help beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts improve their burpee game.
Tip 1
Start with a solid stance
Begin with a shoulder-width stance with feet slightly apart.
This position provides a stable base for the movement.
Keep your core engaged to maintain balance throughout the exercise.
A solid stance sets the foundation for smooth transitions between each phase of the burpee.
Tip 2
Master the squat position
Lower yourself into a squat by bending at the knees while keeping your back straight.
Make sure your knees do not extend beyond your toes to prevent strain on the joints.
This phase is crucial, as it prepares you for an efficient jump back into plank position.
Tip 3
Transition smoothly into plank
From the squat position, place your hands on the ground, shoulder-width apart, and jump back into a plank position in one fluid motion.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core muscles to avoid sagging hips or raised shoulders.
Tip 4
Execute controlled push-up
Perform one push-up by lowering your chest towards the ground while maintaining proper alignment in your elbows and wrists.
Push back up without losing form, ensuring that each repetition is controlled, rather than rushed.
Tip 5
Return with precision
Jump forward from plank position with feet landing close to hands, readying yourself for an explosive jump upwards.
Aim for precision in landing softly on toes to minimize impact on joints, completing each cycle effectively before repeating.