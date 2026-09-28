5-minute lotus seed recipes for busy mornings
What's the story
Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a staple in many Indian households. They are nutritious, light, and can be prepared in a jiffy. Ideal for busy mornings, these seeds can be turned into delicious dishes without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are five easy lotus seed dishes that you can whip up quickly, and start your day with a healthy and tasty meal.
Dish 1
Spicy roasted lotus seeds
Spicy roasted lotus seeds make a perfect snack for the busy bees.
Just roast the seeds in a pan until they turn crisp. Add some salt, chili powder, and turmeric for flavor.
This dish is not only quick to prepare but also gives you the crunch you need to keep going through the morning.
Dish 2
Sweet lotus seed kheer
Sweet lotus seed kheer is an easy dessert that can double up as a breakfast option.
Cook the lotus seeds in milk until they soften. Add sugar and cardamom powder for sweetness and aroma.
This creamy dish is comforting and filling, making it perfect for those lazy mornings when you want something sweet.
Dish 3
Savory lotus seed upma
Savory lotus seed upma is a savory twist on the traditional South Indian breakfast dish.
Saute some mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves in oil, then add roasted lotus seeds, along with chopped vegetables like carrots and peas.
Season with salt and serve hot for a nutritious start to your day.
Dish 4
Crunchy lotus seed chaat
Crunchy lotus seed chaat adds a zing to your morning routine with its tangy flavors.
Mix roasted lotus seeds with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala powder.
This refreshing dish not only satiates your hunger, but also gives you a burst of flavors to kickstart your day.
Dish 5
Creamy lotus seed soup
Creamy lotus seed soup is perfect for those chilly mornings when you want something warm, yet light on the stomach.
Blend cooked lotus seeds with vegetable broth until smooth; season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil, if desired, before serving hot as part of breakfast or brunch spread.