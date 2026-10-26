Bet you haven't tasted butternut squash like this before
What's the story
Butternut squash is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its sweet flavor and creamy texture make it ideal for both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you are looking to add more vegetables to your diet or simply want to try something new, butternut squash offers plenty of options. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of this winter squash.
Dish 1
Creamy butternut squash soup
Creamy butternut squash soup is the perfect comforting dish for chilly days.
To make this soup, roast butternut squash until tender, then blend it with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and a splash of coconut milk for creaminess.
Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg for added depth of flavor. Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.
Dish 2
Butternut squash risotto
Butternut squash risotto is a creamy Italian-inspired dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the squash.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until translucent. Add Arborio rice and stir until coated with oil.
Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until the rice is cooked al dente.
Fold in roasted butternut squash pieces, and finish with Parmesan cheese for richness.
Dish 3
Roasted butternut squash salad
A roasted butternut squash salad makes for a hearty yet refreshing meal option.
Toss cubes of peeled butternut squash with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius until caramelized around edges, about 25 minutes.
Mix them up with arugula leaves, walnuts, feta cheese crumbles, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing just before serving.
Dish 4
Butternut squash pasta sauce
Transform your pasta night by making a butternut squash pasta sauce instead of the usual tomato-based sauces.
Simply puree cooked butternut squash with garlic, olive oil, and vegetable broth to make a smooth sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta, and garnish with fresh herbs like basil or parsley to add a burst of flavor.
Dish 5
Spiced butternut squash muffins
Spiced butternut squash muffins are the perfect way to enjoy this vegetable in a sweet treat.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves in a bowl.
In another bowl, mix mashed cooked butternut squash with milk. Combine the two mixtures and bake until golden brown.
These muffins are perfect for breakfast or a snack.