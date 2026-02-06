Things to know before buying extension cords 

Buying extension cords in Africa can be a tricky business, given the varying standards and availability across the continent. Knowing what to look for can save you from buying substandard products that can be dangerous or ineffective. Here are five practical tips to help you make the right choice when buying extension cords in Africa, ensuring safety and reliability.

Tip 1 Check voltage compatibility When buying an extension cord in Africa, make sure it matches the voltage requirements of your appliances. Most African countries use a voltage of 220-240 volts. Using an incompatible voltage can damage your devices or even cause accidents. Check the cord's labeling for voltage specifications before buying.

Tip 2 Look for quality certifications Quality certifications signify safety and performance standards. Look for cords certified by recognized bodies such as SABS (South African Bureau of Standards) or other local equivalents. These certifications ensure the product has been tested for safety and reliability, minimizing the risk of electrical hazards.

Tip 3 Inspect cord length and flexibility The length of an extension cord is important for convenience and safety. Choose a length that fits your needs without having to stretch it across rooms or areas, which can be dangerous. Flexibility is also important; a flexible cord is easier to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles without getting damaged.

Tip 4 Evaluate number of outlets The number of outlets on an extension cord determines how many devices you can plug in at the same time. Consider how many devices you would need to connect at once and choose an extension cord accordingly. However, avoid overloading by connecting too many devices beyond what the cord can handle safely.