Things to know before buying sunglasses

Buying sunglasses for the African market can be a tricky affair, owing to the different climate and cultural factors. The continent's diverse weather conditions and fashion trends make it essential to know what works best. Here are five practical tips to help you make the right choice when buying sunglasses suitable for Africa .

Tip 1 Consider UV protection When buying sunglasses, UV protection is a must. The sun's rays are more intense in many parts of Africa, so it's important to have shades that block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. This protects your eyes from long-term damage and improves visibility on bright days. Look for labels that confirm the level of UV protection offered by the lenses.

Tip 2 Choose polarized lenses Polarized lenses are a great option for sunglasses meant for Africa. They reduce glare from reflective surfaces such as water or sand, making them perfect for outdoor activities. Polarized lenses improve comfort and clarity by reducing eye strain caused by excessive brightness. This feature is especially useful if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

Tip 3 Lightweight frames are ideal Given the hot weather in many parts of Africa, lightweight frames make sunglasses more comfortable to wear for longer periods. Materials such as nylon or polycarbonate are both durable and lightweight, making them perfect for everyday use without compromising on style or functionality. These materials also tend to be more affordable than metal frames.

Tip 4 Opt for wraparound styles Wraparound styles provide additional coverage from sunlight entering from the sides, which is especially useful in open terrains or coastal areas. These designs also tend to stay put during physical activities, providing both comfort and protection from environmental elements such as wind or dust.