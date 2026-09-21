5 interesting ways to eat cabbage beyond stir-fry
What's the story
Cabbage is one of the most versatile and underrated vegetables, which can be used in a number of dishes. From salads to stews, cabbage can be used in a number of ways to create delicious meals. Here are five unique cabbage dishes that will surprise you with their flavors and textures. Each dish highlights the adaptability of cabbage in different cuisines and cooking methods.
Dish 1
Savory cabbage rolls
Savory cabbage rolls are a delightful combination of tender cabbage leaves stuffed with a mixture of rice, vegetables, and spices.
The rolls are then simmered in a flavorful sauce until they are fully cooked.
This dish is popular in many cultures and can be customized with different fillings according to taste preferences.
The result is a hearty meal that showcases the mild flavor of cabbage.
Dish 2
Crunchy cabbage slaw
Cabbage slaw is a refreshing side dish that pairs perfectly with main courses.
By shredding fresh cabbage and mixing it with carrots, apples, or other crunchy vegetables, you get a vibrant salad that is both nutritious and satisfying.
A tangy dressing of vinegar or lemon juice adds zestiness to the slaw, making it an ideal accompaniment for grilled foods or sandwiches.
Dish 3
Creamy cabbage soup
Creamy cabbage soup is comfort food at its best.
This dish features tender pieces of cabbage simmered in a rich broth with potatoes and herbs for flavor depth.
Blending some of the soup gives it a creamy texture without adding cream or dairy products, making it suitable for those who prefer lighter fare without compromising taste.
Dish 4
Sweet-and-sour pickled cabbages
Pickling cabbages transforms them into tangy delights that can be enjoyed year-round as condiments or snacks.
The process involves soaking sliced cabbages in vinegar mixed with sugar and spices until they absorb the tangy-sweet brine completely.
The result? A crunchy treat that adds an exciting contrast to savory dishes, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Dish 5
Spicy stir-fried cabbage
Spicy stir-fried cabbage brings an exciting twist to this humble vegetable by adding bold flavors through spices like chili flakes or ginger root.
Quick-cooked over high heat with soy sauce and garlic, this dish retains crispness while infusing each bite with aromatic intensity, perfect as part of an Asian-inspired meal spread.