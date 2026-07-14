Cabbage pancakes: 5 delicious ways to make them
What's the story
Cabbage pancakes make for a delicious and healthy breakfast option. These savory pancakes are easy to make and packed with nutrients. They can be a great way to start your day, giving you the energy you need. With a few simple ingredients, you can whip up these pancakes in no time. Here are five cabbage pancake recipes that are perfect for a nutritious breakfast.
Traditional recipe
Classic cabbage pancakes
Classic cabbage pancakes are made with finely chopped cabbage, flour, and spices.
The mixture is combined into a batter and cooked in a skillet until golden brown.
They are crispy from the outside and soft from the inside.
You can serve them with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.
This recipe is simple yet satisfying, making it an ideal choice for a quick breakfast.
Zesty twist
Spicy cabbage pancakes
For those who love a kick in their food, spicy cabbage pancakes are the way to go.
Just add green chilies or red pepper flakes to the batter along with the cabbage and other ingredients.
The result is a flavorful pancake that wakes up your taste buds with every bite.
Pair them with spicy sauce or pickles for an extra zing.
Creamy addition
Cheesy cabbage pancakes
Adding cheese to cabbage pancakes makes them creamier and richer in taste.
Grate some cheese of your choice into the batter before cooking it on the skillet.
The melted cheese adds depth to the flavor profile while keeping the pancake moist inside.
These cheesy pancakes go well with fresh herbs or a light salad on the side.
Aromatic touch
Herb-infused cabbage pancakes
Herb-infused cabbage pancakes take aromatic flavors to the next level by adding herbs like cilantro or parsley into the batter mix.
Not only do these herbs add freshness but also enhance the overall taste of the dish without overpowering it completely.
Serve these herb-infused delights with a dollop of sour cream or fresh greens for a balanced meal experience.
Plant-based option
Vegan cabbage pancakes
Vegan cabbage pancakes replace eggs with plant-based alternatives like flaxseed meal mixed with water or mashed bananas as binders in the recipe.
This way, you get to enjoy the same texture and taste without compromising on dietary preferences.
These pancakes are versatile enough to be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their dietary restrictions, making them a perfect addition to any breakfast table.