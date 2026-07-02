Calabash oil is an excellent natural moisturizer

Calabash oil: An underrated beauty ingredient

By Simran Jeet 12:33 pm Jul 02, 202612:33 pm

What's the story

Calabash oil, derived from the seeds of the calabash tree, is becoming popular for its skin benefits. The oil is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, making it a great natural option for skincare. With its moisturizing and nourishing properties, calabash oil can help improve skin texture and appearance. Here is how you can use this versatile oil to keep your skin healthy and glowing.