Soothe anxiety with a chamomile-orange bath

Anxiety can be a lot to handle, but a chamomile and orange peel bath provides the perfect respite. This combination is super calming, with chamomile relaxing you and orange peel lifting your mood. Combined, they make a wonderful, soothing bath experience to combat anxiety naturally, without any complicated processes or expensive products.

Chamomile benefits Benefits of chamomile in baths Chamomile is known for its calming effects on the mind and body. When added to a bath, it can help reduce stress levels by relaxing them with its mild sedative properties. The warm water amplifies chamomile's soothing effects, making it easier to unwind after a long day. Plus, chamomile is gentle on the skin and may even help relieve minor irritations/inflammation.

Orange peel aroma Uplifting aroma of orange peel Orange peel brings an invigorating scent that complements chamomile's calming nature. The citrus aroma is known to have mood-lifting properties. These can enhance feelings of well-being during your bath time ritual. As you soak in the tub, the fragrance from orange peels may help clear your mind. It provides a sense of rejuvenation.

Easy preparation Simple preparation steps All you need to prepare this calming bath are dried chamomile flowers and fresh/dried orange peels. Simply fill a muslin bag with the two ingredients and place it under running hot water while you fill your bathtub. Let them steep in the water for a few minutes before stepping into your aromatic oasis made for relaxation.