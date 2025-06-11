Soothe your sore throat naturally with grape juice
What's the story
While grape juice makes a refreshing beverage, it can also serve as a natural remedy for mild sore throats.
Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, grape juice can help calm irritation and provide relief.
Here, we look at five simple grape juice remedies that you can try at home to combat the discomfort of a sore throat.
They are easy to prepare and use ingredients readily available in most kitchens.
Gargle remedy
Warm grape juice gargle
A warm grape juice gargle can help reduce throat inflammation and ease soreness.
Simply heat one cup of grape juice until it's warm, but not hot.
Gargle with it for about thirty seconds before spitting it out.
Repeat the process two to three times daily for best results.
Sweet relief
Grape juice with honey
Grape juice and honey make for a soothing combination that coats the throat and provides relief from irritation.
Mix half a cup of grape juice with one tablespoon of honey, stir well and sip slowly.
The natural sweetness of honey balances out the tartness of the grape juice, along with providing added antibacterial properties.
Cooling comfort
Grape juice ice cubes
For those who swear by cold remedies, converting grape juice into ice cubes provides a refreshing trick for calming sore throats.
Just pour fresh grape juice into the ice cube tray and let it freeze.
Once frozen, you can suck on these grape juice ice cubes throughout the day, providing a numbing effect that eases pain and reduces throat swelling effectively.
Herbal blend
Herbal grape juice tea
You can amplify the healing properties of grape juice by mixing it with herbal tea ingredients like ginger or chamomile.
Brew your choice of herbal tea, cool it a little, and mix in half a cup of warm grape juice.
This mixture offers soothing warmth as well as beneficial nutrients to speed up recovery.
Spicy twist
Spiced grape juice drink
The addition of spices such as cinnamon or cloves in warm grape juice can make it more soothing for sore throats, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties.
Heat one cup of grape juice with a pinch each of cinnamon and cloves; strain and drink slowly (while still warm) for maximum benefit.