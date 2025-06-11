What's the story

While grape juice makes a refreshing beverage, it can also serve as a natural remedy for mild sore throats.

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, grape juice can help calm irritation and provide relief.

Here, we look at five simple grape juice remedies that you can try at home to combat the discomfort of a sore throat.

They are easy to prepare and use ingredients readily available in most kitchens.