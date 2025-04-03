Instant relief from skin irritation: Power of homemade turmeric
What's the story
A household staple, turmeric is famous for its medicinal properties.
With anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, turmeric can prove to be an effective remedy for a number of skin irritations.
Applied as a paste, it provides instant relief from itching and redness.
Here, we tell you how you can make and use turmeric paste at home to treat common skin problems without splurging on expensive treatments or products.
Preparation
Making the turmeric paste
To prepare a basic turmeric paste, combine one tablespoon of turmeric powder with sufficient water to get a thick mixture.
You can also add ingredients like aloe vera gel or coconut oil for extra benefits. These additions moisturize the skin and also amplify turmeric's healing properties.
Make sure that the mixture is smooth, without any lumps, before applying to the affected areas.
Application
Applying the paste correctly
Before applying the paste, clean the affected area with mild soap and water. Pat dry with a clean towel.
Use your fingers or a cotton ball to apply a thin layer of turmeric paste directly onto the irritated skin.
Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
This method helps reduce inflammation and soothes irritation effectively.
Advantages
Benefits of regular use
Regular application of turmeric paste can show noticeable improvements in skin health over time.
Its natural antiseptic properties help prevent infections while promoting faster healing of minor cuts or abrasions.
Further, its consistent use may also result in brighter skin tone due to its ability to reduce pigmentation and blemishes.
Safety tips
Precautions when using turmeric paste
While turmeric is generally safe, some people may have an allergic reaction on applying it on their skin.
It is best to do a patch test by dabbing a little amount on your forearm before applying fully.
If you notice any redness or irritation in 24 hours, stop using it immediately.
Also, turmeric stains clothes, so be careful. Wear old clothes during application, if needed.