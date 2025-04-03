What's the story

A household staple, turmeric is famous for its medicinal properties.

With anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, turmeric can prove to be an effective remedy for a number of skin irritations.

Applied as a paste, it provides instant relief from itching and redness.

Here, we tell you how you can make and use turmeric paste at home to treat common skin problems without splurging on expensive treatments or products.