What's the story

Many people use peppermint oil compresses as a natural remedy for tension headaches.

Peppermint oil is known for its cooling and soothing properties, and can help relieve headache by relaxing muscles and improving circulation.

This method is easy, inexpensive, and can be done at home with minimal supplies.

By learning how to use peppermint oil compresses properly, you may quickly relieve your headache symptoms without medication.