Brighten your smile with this common kitchen spice
What's the story
Cinnamon is a spice that you will find in almost every kitchen.
While it is known for its aromatic properties and health benefits, the spice can also be used for an unexpected advantage - natural teeth whitening.
Read on to know how you can use cinnamon as a natural alternative to traditional teeth whitening methods.
Antibacterial benefits
Antibacterial properties of cinnamon
We all know that cinnamon has antibacterial properties. It can reduce the bacteria that cause plaque formation on teeth.
Plaque buildup usually results in discoloration and stains on the enamel.
By incorporating cinnamon in oral care, one may notice less plaque accumulation, and eventually, whiter teeth.
Abrasive action
Natural abrasive qualities
The texture of ground cinnamon offers a mild abrasive action that may help remove surface stains from teeth.
When used cautiously with other ingredients such as baking soda or coconut oil, cinnamon's abrasive property polishes the enamel without damaging it.
This mild scrubbing action helps maintain brighter and cleaner-looking teeth.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory effects
Cinnamon contains compounds that show anti-inflammatory effects, which can improve the overall health of gums.
Healthy gums are critical for keeping the teeth white, as inflammation tends to cause gum disease and receding gums. These issues expose more tooth area susceptible to staining.
Adding cinnamon to oral care routines may promote healthier gums, and indirectly, whiter smiles.
Simple solutions
Easy home remedies with cinnamon
Making simple home remedies with cinnamon provides a means to try its benefits for teeth whitening.
Ground cinnamon can be mixed with water or coconut oil to form a paste.
The paste can be applied directly on the teeth while brushing once or twice a week.
These easy-to-make solutions are an affordable option in place of commercial products. They use natural ingredients available at home.