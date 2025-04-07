How to use Instagram's 'Close Friends' feature like a pro
What's the story
Instagram's "Close Friends" feature lets you share stories with a chosen few, providing more privacy and control over who gets to see what.
The feature comes particularly handy for those looking to stay intimate with their audience without having to broadcast everything to all followers.
Available on Android devices, it provides an easy way to manage your social circle and share moments with those you trust the most.
Initial setup
Setting up your 'Close Friends' list
To begin with "Close Friends" feature, open Instagram on your Android device and head over to your profile.
Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and then select "Close Friends."
From here, you can add or remove people from your list by searching for their usernames.
This list is private and only you would be able to see it.
Story sharing
Sharing stories with your close friends
Once you've configured your list, sharing stories should be easy.
While creating a story, you'll see an option at the bottom saying "Close Friends."
Tapping on this will ensure only those on your list are able to see the story.
The option comes right next to other sharing options like "Your Story" or "Direct Message."
List management
Managing your 'Close Friends' list
The best part is that managing your "Close Friends" list is extremely simple and flexible.
You can add or remove people anytime by heading over to the "Close Friends" section in settings.
The changes are immediate and do not notify users when they are added or removed from the list, keeping the whole thing discreet.
Privacy control
Benefits of using 'Close Friends' feature
The biggest benefit of Instagram's "Close Friends" feature is improved privacy control.
It lets users curate their audience for certain content without having to change their entire follower base.
This kind of selective sharing keeps personal boundaries in check while still being active on social media platforms like Instagram.