White tea is the least processed of all teas and retains high levels of antioxidants

Tea habits that can improve your well-being

By Vinita Jain 01:00 pm Jun 24, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

Camellia sinensis, a plant native to Asia, is the source of most teas. Green, black, and oolong teas are all made from its leaves. These teas have been part of traditional wellness practices for centuries. They are known for their antioxidants and other health benefits. Here is how you can use these teas in your daily wellness routine.