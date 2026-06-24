Tea habits that can improve your well-being
What's the story
Camellia sinensis, a plant native to Asia, is the source of most teas. Green, black, and oolong teas are all made from its leaves. These teas have been part of traditional wellness practices for centuries. They are known for their antioxidants and other health benefits. Here is how you can use these teas in your daily wellness routine.
Tip 1
Boosting immunity with green tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, particularly catechins, which are said to strengthen the immune system. Drinking green tea regularly may help protect against common illnesses by enhancing the body's natural defenses. It can be consumed hot or cold, and makes a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks.
Tip 2
Enhancing mental clarity with white tea
White tea is the least processed of all teas and retains high levels of antioxidants. It is said to improve mental clarity and focus due to its low caffeine content compared to coffee. Sipping on white tea during work or study sessions may help maintain concentration without the jitters.
Tip 3
Supporting heart health with oolong tea
Oolong tea has been linked to heart health owing to its ability to improve cholesterol levels and promote better blood circulation. Regular consumption of oolong tea as part of a balanced diet may support cardiovascular health over time. Its unique flavor profile makes it an enjoyable addition to any wellness routine.
Tip 4
Promoting relaxation with herbal infusions
While not directly from Camellia sinensis, herbal infusions like chamomile or peppermint can be combined with traditional teas for added benefits. These herbal blends are known for their calming effects, which can help reduce stress and promote relaxation after a long day.