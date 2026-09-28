A guide to camping in the African highlands
What's the story
Africa's highlands are a treasure trove of untouched landscapes, waiting to be explored by adventure seekers. These regions offer unique camping experiences, far from the usual touristy spots. From lush forests to towering peaks, the highlands promise an exhilarating escape into nature. Here are some lesser-known camping spots in Africa's highlands that will give you a true taste of adventure and serenity.
#1
Discovering the Simien Mountains
The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia are famous for their dramatic landscapes and rich biodiversity.
The mountains are home to several endemic species and offer trails for hikers of all levels.
Campers can enjoy panoramic views of jagged peaks and deep valleys.
The area is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which speaks for its ecological importance.
#2
Exploring Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park
Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park is home to five volcanoes and dense bamboo forests. The park is famous for its gorilla trekking, but also offers amazing camping experiences.
Campers can explore the park's diverse ecosystems and enjoy breathtaking views of the Virunga Mountains.
The cool climate makes it perfect for camping, while the rich wildlife keeps you company.
#3
Trekking in Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains
Known as the Mountains of the Moon, Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains are famous for their stunning scenery and challenging treks.
The mountains are home to glaciers, alpine meadows, and unique plant species.
Campers can choose from a range of trails that lead through different terrains, while enjoying the solitude of this remote region.
#4
Venturing into Tanzania's Usambara Mountains
The Usambara Mountains in Tanzania provide a peaceful retreat with their rolling hills and rich biodiversity.
The mountains are dotted with small villages, where you can experience local culture while enjoying nature walks through lush forests filled with colorful flora and fauna.
This region is perfect for those looking for quietude amidst stunning natural beauty.
Tip 1
Tips for camping safely in highland regions
When planning a camping trip to Africa's highlands, safety should be your top priority.
Always check weather conditions before heading out, as they can change rapidly in mountainous areas.
Carry appropriate gear, like sturdy footwear, warm clothing layers, and reliable navigation tools, such as maps or GPS devices.
Inform someone about your itinerary, especially if you're venturing into remote areas without cell phone coverage.