Camu camu: A vitamin C superfood you must eat

Camu camu, a small, sour berry that hails from the Amazon rainforest, has been making waves for its incredibly high vitamin C content, which beats that of many other fruits. However, this nutrient-rich berry is typically used in supplements and health products for the most part. Here's what you need to know about camu camu and its uses before adding it to your diet.

#1 Nutritional profile of camu camu Apart from vitamin C, camu camu berries are loaded with other nutrients. They are rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and flavonoids that promote overall health. The vitamin C level in these berries can go up to 3,000% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. This makes them a great source for enhancing immunity and fighting oxidative stress.

#2 Health benefits beyond vitamin C While vitamin C steals the show, camu camu has more to offer in terms of health benefits. Its antioxidant properties may prove useful in reducing inflammation and supporting heart health. A few studies claim it could help improve mood by affecting serotonin levels owing to its natural compounds.

#3 Incorporating camu camu into your diet Camu camu can be consumed in the form of powders or capsules at health stores. It can be added to smoothies or juices to add an extra nutritional boost without changing taste too much (thanks to its tartness being masked by other ingredients). Always check product labels for dosage recommendations.