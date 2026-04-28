When in Canada, try these butter tarts

Butter tarts are a quintessential Canadian dessert, a sweet treat with a flaky pastry shell and gooey filling. They come in various forms, with raisins or nuts, and are loved across the country. Each region has its own take on this classic dessert, making it a must-try for anyone wanting to experience Canada 's culinary heritage. Here are some of the best butter tarts in Canada.

#1 Ontario's famous butter tarts Ontario is famous for its butter tarts, especially from the town of Midland. The Midland Butter Tart Festival celebrates this iconic dessert every year. Locals swear by their traditional tarts with raisins and pecans. The festival draws thousands of visitors, who get to taste different variations and vote for their favorites. It is a celebration of all things sweet and flaky.

#2 Quebec's unique twist Quebec puts its own spin on the classic butter tart by adding maple syrup to the filling. The province's love for maple is evident in its desserts, and butter tarts are no exception. The addition of maple syrup adds a rich flavor that goes perfectly with the sweetness of the tart. Quebec's version is a must-try for anyone who loves maple-infused treats.

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#3 Manitoba's award-winning tarts Manitoba has also made a name for itself with its award-winning butter tarts at local fairs and competitions. Bakeries across the province participate in contests to determine the best recipe every year. These competitions draw in some of the most talented bakers, who showcase their creativity with different fillings like chocolate chips or coconut flakes.

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