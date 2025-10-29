Explore Canada's most scenic railway routes

Canada 's historic railways offer a unique way to explore the country's diverse landscapes. These railways, some of which date back over a century, provide travelers with panoramic views of mountains, forests, and lakes. From the Rocky Mountains to the prairies, each route offers its own set of breathtaking vistas. Here are five must-visit views along Canada's historic railways that promise an unforgettable journey through time and nature.

#1 Rocky Mountain vistas on VIA Rail VIA Rail's The Canadian takes passengers through the majestic Rocky Mountains. This stretch offers stunning views of towering peaks and deep valleys. The railway winds through some of Canada's most iconic national parks, giving travelers a front-row seat to the natural beauty of this region. The journey is especially popular during summer, when the greenery is at its peak.

#2 Prairies and Badlands on CP Rail Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP Rail) route through the prairies and Badlands is another mesmerizing experience. This stretch showcases vast open spaces and unique geological formations. The Badlands are known for their rugged terrain and colorful layers of rock, making for a dramatic backdrop as trains pass through this less-explored part of Canada.

#3 Laurentians' scenic beauty on Chemin de Fer Charlevoix Chemin de fer Charlevoix offers a scenic ride along the St. Lawrence River in Quebec. The railway cuts through the Laurentians, famous for their rolling hills and dense forests. Passengers can enjoy sweeping views of both the river and the surrounding landscape, making it an ideal choice for those looking to experience Quebec's natural beauty.

#4 Coastal views on ocean train The Ocean Train by VIA Rail takes you from Montreal to Halifax, giving you stunning coastal views along the way. The train passes through New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, giving you a glimpse of the Atlantic Ocean's rugged coastlines and charming seaside towns. This route is especially beautiful during fall when the foliage turns into vibrant hues.