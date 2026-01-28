Hidden gems: White sand beaches in Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are famous for their stunning beaches, particularly those with white sand. These beaches provide a unique combination of natural beauty and relaxation. From the crystal-clear waters to the soft sands, these spots are perfect for sunbathing and swimming. Here are some of the best white sand beaches on these beautiful islands, each offering something unique for beach lovers.

#1 Playa de Papagayo: A hidden gem Located on Lanzarote's southern coast, Playa de Papagayo is famous for its pristine white sands and clear waters. This beach is part of a protected area, which ensures its natural beauty is preserved. The calm waters make it ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Visitors can enjoy the scenic views of the surrounding cliffs and take a short hike to explore nearby coves.

#2 Playa de Sotavento: Windsurfing paradise Playa de Sotavento, located on Fuerteventura, is famous for its wide expanse of white sand and shallow waters. The beach is a hotspot for windsurfing and kitesurfing, thanks to the strong winds that blow through the area. Tourists can watch colorful sails dot the horizon or even take lessons if they want to try their hand at these exciting water sports.

#3 Playa de las Teresitas: Urban oasis Playa de las Teresitas is located just north of Santa Cruz on Tenerife Island. This man-made beach features imported golden sands from the Sahara Desert, giving it an exotic touch. Lined with palm trees and offering facilities like showers and sunbeds, this urban oasis is perfect for families looking for convenience without compromising on beauty.

#4 Playa de El Cotillo: Tranquil retreat Playa de El Cotillo, located on Fuerteventura's northwest coast, is famous for its peaceful vibe and stunning scenery. This beach features soft white sands and turquoise waters, perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. The rocky formations around the area provide natural pools during low tide, ideal for kids to play safely.