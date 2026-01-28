Hidden gems: White sand beaches in Canary Islands
What's the story
The Canary Islands are famous for their stunning beaches, particularly those with white sand. These beaches provide a unique combination of natural beauty and relaxation. From the crystal-clear waters to the soft sands, these spots are perfect for sunbathing and swimming. Here are some of the best white sand beaches on these beautiful islands, each offering something unique for beach lovers.
#1
Playa de Papagayo: A hidden gem
Located on Lanzarote's southern coast, Playa de Papagayo is famous for its pristine white sands and clear waters. This beach is part of a protected area, which ensures its natural beauty is preserved. The calm waters make it ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Visitors can enjoy the scenic views of the surrounding cliffs and take a short hike to explore nearby coves.
#2
Playa de Sotavento: Windsurfing paradise
Playa de Sotavento, located on Fuerteventura, is famous for its wide expanse of white sand and shallow waters. The beach is a hotspot for windsurfing and kitesurfing, thanks to the strong winds that blow through the area. Tourists can watch colorful sails dot the horizon or even take lessons if they want to try their hand at these exciting water sports.
#3
Playa de las Teresitas: Urban oasis
Playa de las Teresitas is located just north of Santa Cruz on Tenerife Island. This man-made beach features imported golden sands from the Sahara Desert, giving it an exotic touch. Lined with palm trees and offering facilities like showers and sunbeds, this urban oasis is perfect for families looking for convenience without compromising on beauty.
#4
Playa de El Cotillo: Tranquil retreat
Playa de El Cotillo, located on Fuerteventura's northwest coast, is famous for its peaceful vibe and stunning scenery. This beach features soft white sands and turquoise waters, perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. The rocky formations around the area provide natural pools during low tide, ideal for kids to play safely.
#5
Playa de Maspalomas: Iconic dunes
Playa de Maspalomas is famous for its iconic sand dunes, which stretch along Gran Canaria's southern coast. The dunes are a protected area, allowing visitors to explore them while respecting nature. The beach itself features soft white sands, which invite sunbathers from all over the world. Nearby, the lively atmosphere of Maspalomas adds to the charm of this unique destination.