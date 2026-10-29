Candle gazing: A simple practice to calm your mind
What's the story
Candle gazing, a practice rooted in ancient traditions, provides a simple, yet effective way to reduce stress and enhance focus. The technique involves concentrating on the flame of a candle, allowing the mind to settle and the body to relax. By dedicating just 10 minutes daily to this practice, you can cultivate a sense of calm and clarity. Here's how you can incorporate candle gazing into your routine.
Tip 1
Choose the right candle
Selecting the right candle is essential for an effective session.
Go for unscented candles to avoid any distractions from the aroma.
The color of the candle can also impact your mood; calming colors like blue or green are usually recommended for relaxation.
Make sure the candle is placed on a stable surface at eye level to maintain focus.
Tip 2
Create a comfortable environment
Setting up a comfortable environment is key to successful candle gazing.
Pick a quiet space where you will not be interrupted during the practice.
Dim lighting can help set the mood and make the flame more prominent.
Wear comfortable clothes that allow you to sit still without any discomfort.
Tip 3
Focus on breathing techniques
Integrating breathing techniques with candle gazing can amplify its calming effects.
Start by taking deep breaths in through your nose, and out through your mouth, concentrating on each breath as it flows in and out of your body.
This will not only help you relax but also improve your concentration on the flame.
Tip 4
Maintain consistent practice
Consistency is key when it comes to reaping the benefits of candle gazing.
Try to practice at the same time every day, be it in the morning or before going to bed, so that it becomes a part of your daily routine.
With time, you will find it easier to focus on the flame and experience less stress.