Heard of canistel fruit? Here's why it matters

Canistel, or eggfruit, is a tropical fruit gaining attention for its unique nutritional profile. Native to Central America, this fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. With its creamy texture and sweet flavor, canistel is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. Here are five surprising health benefits of canistel that make it a worthy addition to your diet.

#1 Boosts digestive health Canistel is a great source of dietary fiber, which improves digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Fiber also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the intestines. Eating canistel regularly can keep your digestive system healthy and prevent common digestive issues.

#2 Supports eye health The presence of vitamin A in canistel makes it good for eye health. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration. Eating canistel can provide you with the daily requirement of vitamin A, keeping your eyes healthy and improving your eyesight.

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#3 Enhances skin health Canistel has antioxidants like vitamin C that are extremely beneficial for skin health. These antioxidants protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and pollution. They also promote collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and elastic. Eating canistel regularly can give you a glowing, youthful skin.

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#4 Strengthens immune system Canistel is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, that are vital for strengthening the immune system. These nutrients help in boosting the production of white blood cells, which are essential in fighting infections and diseases. Adding canistel to your diet can significantly improve your body's ability to ward off common illnesses, keeping you healthier in the long run.