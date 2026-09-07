5 scenic canoeing waterways across Africa
What's the story
Africa's inland waterways provide some of the most stunning and peaceful canoeing experiences. From the calm lakes to the slow rivers, these places are perfect for paddling enthusiasts to explore the continent's natural beauty. Whether you are a pro or a beginner, these destinations guarantee an unforgettable adventure. Here are five of Africa's most stunning inland waterways for canoeing.
#1
Lake Malawi's crystal waters
Lake Malawi, one of Africa's largest lakes, is famous for its clear waters and rich marine life.
The lake stretches over three countries and offers a variety of canoeing routes to explore its secluded beaches and islands.
Paddlers can enjoy the peaceful surroundings while spotting colorful fish beneath the surface.
The lake's calm waters make it ideal for both novice and experienced canoeists.
#2
Zambezi River's scenic beauty
The Zambezi River is famous for its breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife.
Canoeing on this river gives you a chance to see elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species from up close.
The stretch near Victoria Falls is especially popular, giving paddlers a chance to experience both calm waters and thrilling rapids.
Canoeing here is an adventure that combines beauty with excitement.
#3
Okavango Delta's unique ecosystem
The Okavango Delta in Botswana is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the world's largest inland deltas.
Its maze of channels and lagoons makes it an ideal place for canoeing expeditions.
Paddlers can explore this unique ecosystem at their own pace, spotting wildlife like crocodiles, elephants, and numerous bird species along the way.
#4
Lake Tanganyika's diverse landscapes
Lake Tanganyika is one of Africa's Great Lakes and is famous for its diverse landscapes that surround it.
Canoeing on this lake gives you a chance to explore rocky shorelines, sandy beaches, and dense forests.
The lake is also home to several endemic fish species, making it an interesting destination for nature lovers.
#5
Congo River's cultural richness
The Congo River is one of Africa's longest rivers, flowing through several countries before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean.
Canoeing along its banks gives you a glimpse of local cultures living in its vicinity.
From traditional villages to lush rainforests, paddlers can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage while enjoying breathtaking views.