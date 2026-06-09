Canoeing in Botswana is the perfect nature retreat!

By Simran Jeet 02:44 pm Jun 09, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

Exploring Botswana's peaceful waterways is an ideal way to experience the country's natural beauty. Canoeing gives you a chance to glide through calm waters, witnessing wildlife and stunning landscapes up close. The experience is perfect for those looking for a quiet adventure away from the usual tourist spots. With a few tips, you can make the most of your canoeing trip across these serene waterways.