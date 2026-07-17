Love island escapes? Cape Verde is the place to be
What's the story
The Cape Verde archipelago, located off the northwest coast of Africa, is home to some of the most stunning islands. Each island has its own unique charm and beauty, making them perfect for nature lovers. From volcanic landscapes to pristine beaches, these islands offer a variety of natural wonders to explore. Here are the most beautiful Cape Verde islands that will leave you spellbound with their breathtaking views and diverse ecosystems.
#1
Santiago: A blend of culture and nature
Santiago is the largest island of Cape Verde and is famous for its cultural heritage and natural beauty. The island is home to the capital city, Praia, which is a bustling hub of activity.
Santiago has lush valleys, mountainous terrain, and beautiful beaches. The Serra Malagueta Natural Park is a highlight here, offering hiking trails through diverse flora and fauna.
#2
Santo Antao: A hiker's paradise
Santo Antao is famous for its dramatic landscapes, making it a hiker's paradise.
The island has steep cliffs, terraced fields, and deep valleys carved by centuries of erosion.
The Paul Valley is a must-visit for its stunning views and rich biodiversity.
Hikers can enjoy trails that pass through traditional villages, where time stands still.
#3
Fogo: Home to an active volcano
Fogo Island is famous for its active volcano, Pico do Fogo, which towers over the landscape at 2,827 meters above sea level.
The island's volcanic soil makes it ideal for growing coffee and other crops.
Trekking to the summit of Pico do Fogo is a challenge, but it rewards climbers with breathtaking views of the crater below.
#4
Sal: Sun-soaked beaches await
Sal Island is famous for its sun-soaked beaches and crystal-clear waters, perfect for swimming and snorkeling.
Santa Maria Beach is a tourist favorite, with its white sands and vibrant marine life.
The island's salt flats are also worth a visit, giving an insight into traditional salt mining practices that have been around for centuries.
#5
Boa Vista: Desert dunes meet ocean waves
Boa Vista Island is famous for its desert-like dunes and pristine beaches kissed by Atlantic waves.
The Viana Desert offers a surreal landscape, ideal for those looking to explore off the beaten path.
Meanwhile, Praia de Chaves lures visitors with its calm waters, ideal for windsurfing or simply relaxing under the sun.