Kite surfing enthusiasts, this epic destination will blow your mind

Cape Verde's salty desert flats are a kite-surfing paradise, drawing enthusiasts from all over the world. The unique landscape offers ideal conditions for both beginners and seasoned riders. With its consistent winds and expansive flat waters, the destination guarantees an exhilarating experience for kite-surfers. The blend of natural beauty and perfect weather makes it an ideal spot for adventure lovers.

#1 Ideal wind conditions year-round Cape Verde is famous for its consistent wind conditions all year round. The trade winds blow steadily from November to June, giving kite-surfers the perfect opportunity to ride the waves without any interruptions. The average wind speed ranges between 15 to 25 knots, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced riders. This reliability makes it a go-to destination for those looking to practice their skills or take on new challenges.

#2 Expansive flat water spaces The salty desert flats of Cape Verde provide vast areas of flat water, which is perfect for speed and freestyle enthusiasts. These expansive spaces allow riders to perform tricks and gain speed without the hindrance of waves or currents. The shallow waters also make it safer for beginners to learn without the fear of deep water hazards.

Advertisement

#3 Accessibility and infrastructure Getting to Cape Verde is pretty easy with regular flights from Europe and other continents. Once you arrive, you'll find a well-developed infrastructure to cater to tourists, including accommodation options ranging from budget-friendly guesthouses to luxury resorts. Local schools also offer lessons and equipment rentals, making it easy for newcomers to get started.

Advertisement