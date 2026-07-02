Caper berries can be a perfect addition to salads

5 tasty ways to use caper berries

By Vinita Jain 02:33 pm Jul 02, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

Often confused with capers, caper berries are larger, oval-shaped fruits that grow on the caper bush. These tangy delights are a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, lending a unique flavor to dishes. While capers are commonly used as a garnish or seasoning, caper berries can be used in a variety of ways to elevate your meals. Here are five delicious ways to use caper berries in your cooking.