Captivating cooking with green olives

By Simran Jeet 02:00 pm Dec 18, 202402:00 pm

Green olives are a secret flavor weapon in the kitchen. Their briny, bright taste adds a delicious punch to dishes. From salads to sauces, green olives bring a flavor that elevates meals to the next level. This article shares five unexpected ways to use green olives in your cooking, proving they're not just for martinis or charcuterie boards!

Pasta twist

Elevate your pasta dishes

Adding chopped green olives to pasta sauces is a game-changer. Trust me! Whether you're making a simple aglio e olio or a more robust arrabbiata sauce, green olives add a hint of brininess that perfectly complements the richness of olive oil and the acidity of tomatoes. And if you want to take it up a notch, go for olives stuffed with garlic or almonds. Delish!

Spread delight

Refreshing olive tapenade

A classic olive tapenade is a super simple spread that makes for a great appetizer or snack. Just blend green olives with capers, anchovies (optional), garlic, and olive oil to create a savory paste. This spread is delicious with crusty bread or crackers. And, you can add herbs like basil or thyme for a fresh twist.

Baking innovation

Olive-infused breads

Adding chopped green olives to your bread dough before baking will give your loaf a delicious Mediterranean twist. This is particularly tasty in focaccia and sourdough recipes, where the salty bursts of olive complement the bread's light texture and crusty exterior. Adding rosemary or thyme can further elevate this flavor combination.

Dressing zest

Zesty olive salad dressing

Make a super flavorful salad dressing by blending finely chopped green olives with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, mustard, and a touch of honey for sweetness. This dressing will transform basic greens or grain salads by adding a burst of flavor - think tangy, sweet, and slightly salty all at once. It's especially delicious with bitter greens like arugula or kale.

Risotto richness

Green olive risotto

Mixing chopped green olives into risotto at the end of cooking adds a surprising and delicious twist to the traditional Italian dish. The saltiness of the olives complements the creamy Arborio rice and Parmesan cheese, while also cutting through the richness for a more balanced finish. A bit of lemon zest can further enhance the dish without overwhelming its delicate flavors.