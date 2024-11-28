Summarize Simplifying... In short For dreamy mermaid waves on long fine hair, use a medium-barrel curling wand or try overnight braids for a heat-free option.

These simple steps will help you achieve voluminous, beachy waves with minimal effort.

Captivating mermaid waves for long fine hair

By Anujj Trehaan 11:26 am Nov 28, 202411:26 am

What's the story Creating mermaid waves on long fine hair might seem challenging, but with the right techniques and tools, it's totally doable. This style adds volume and texture to fine hair, making it look fuller and more vibrant. The trick is to use methods that enhance your hair's natural texture without weighing it down. In this article, we'll explore five ways to achieve those sought-after mermaid waves.

Curling wand

Use a curling wand for natural waves

A curling wand is your best friend for achieving those dreamy mermaid waves on long fine hair. Opt for a wand with a medium-sized barrel to strike the perfect balance between loose and tight waves. Wrap small sections of your hair around the wand, hold for a couple of seconds, then release. Switch up the curl direction between sections. This adds dimension and makes your waves look more natural.

Overnight braids

Braiding for overnight waves

Don't want to use heat? Try braiding for easy mermaid waves. Before bed, divide damp hair into two or three sections and create loose braids. Secure with soft hair ties to prevent damage. In the morning, unravel braids and separate waves with fingers for a tousled look. Set with light-hold hairspray or serum for all-day beachy vibes.

Salt spray

Salt spray for texture

Salt spray is a long fine hair's best friend! It adds texture and volume, creating those beachy mermaid waves you crave with minimal effort. After washing your hair, towel dry it until it's slightly damp then liberally mist salt spray from mid-lengths to ends. Scrunch your hair upwards with your hands as it air dries or use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer for extra volume.

Root lift

Root lifting products for volume

Fine hair tends to fall flat at the roots, which can make styling frustrating. Fight back against limp locks when crafting mermaid waves by spritzing a root lifting spray or mousse onto damp roots before drying. Then, use a round brush to lift sections of your roots as you blow-dry upside down. This creates instant volume at the roots, making your wavy lengths look even more fabulous.

Hairspray hold

Lightweight hairspray for hold

The key to locking in those gorgeous mermaid waves in long fine hair is a good hairspray. Choose a lightweight formula that won't weigh down your fine locks but still offers enough hold to maintain those beautiful waves all day. Give a light mist to your entire head after styling, but remember not to go overboard - too much product can lead to flatness instead of those desired voluminous waves.