Minimize heat styling or use protectant sprays to further safeguard your color.

What's the story Balayage (French for "to sweep" or "to paint") is a hair coloring method used to create natural-looking highlights that emulate the sun-kissed dimension of a child's hair. By freehand painting directly onto the hair, this technique achieves softer, more blended color transitions compared to traditional foiling. It's a highly customizable method, suitable for all hair lengths, textures, and colors. It provides a more gradual and natural-looking grow-out period.

Basics

Understanding the basics of balayage

Balayage provides a customized experience in hair coloring, considering the person's haircut and the way their hair naturally grows. This method uses lighter tones to emphasize certain areas, adding depth and dimension. Unlike conventional highlights, balayage begins further from the roots, resulting in a more organic grow-out with less apparent regrowth lines. This makes maintenance easier and less frequent, generally needed every 10 to 12 weeks.

Shade selection

Choosing your balayage shade

Selecting the perfect shade for your balayage is key to achieving a look that enhances your natural hair color and complexion. Warmer undertones look great with golden or caramel hues, while cooler undertones benefit from ashier highlights. A professional stylist can assist you in choosing between subtle or bold contrasts to fulfill your vision. This guarantees a flawless and harmonious blend with your natural features.

Preparation

Preparing your hair for balayage

To get the best balayage, you need to start with healthy hair. Do deep conditioning treatments in the weeks leading up to your appointment to make sure your hair is strong and moisturized. Don't use heavy styling products that can interfere with the dye. And, always have a consultation with your stylist to align expectations and understand any pre-treatment steps required.

Aftercare

Aftercare tips for balayage highlights

To keep your balayage highlights vibrant and your hair healthy after treatment, it's crucial to switch to sulfate-free shampoos as they're much gentler on colored hair. And, using a conditioner specifically designed for color-treated hair will help seal in moisture and prevent color fading. Minimizing the use of heat styling tools or using heat protectant sprays before styling can further protect color and maintain the health of treated locks.