Refreshing wash-and-go looks for natural curls

By Anujj Trehaan 12:34 pm Nov 06, 2024

What's the story Natural curls are a gorgeous blessing, but can also be a bit high-maintenance. Discovering the perfect wash-and-go style that celebrates your curls without the fuss is like finding a holy grail. This article breaks down five easy ways to style natural curls after washing, so they stay bouncy and beautiful all day long.

Products

Embrace the curl-defining products

Picking the right products is key to nailing that perfect wash-and-go look. Opt for curl-defining creams or gels that provide both hold and hydration. Apply these products to wet hair and use your fingers to gently rake through from roots to ends. This technique ensures each curl pattern gets defined and frizz is minimized, resulting in bouncy, well-defined curls.

Pineapple

The pineapple method for volume

If you want volume at the roots, the pineapple method will change your life. Before bed, gather your curls at the very top of your head and loosely secure them with a satin scrunchie. This prevents curls from getting squashed while you sleep and encourages volume at the crown. In the morning, just let down your hair and give it a gentle shake to wake up those full-bodied curls.

Diffusing

Diffuse for defined curls

If air drying leaves you wanting more definition, using a diffuser attachment on your hairdryer can work wonders. Just make sure it's on a low heat and speed setting to avoid frizz and gently dry your curls without disturbing their natural shape. Working in a circular motion around your head ensures even heat distribution and leaves you with perfectly defined, soft, and voluminous curls.

Coiling

Finger coiling for extra definition

For sections of your hair where curls appear less defined or more frizzy, finger coiling works wonders. After using your styling products, simply twirl small sections of your damp hair around your finger to form coils. Once your hair is dry, separate these coils gently with oiled fingers to prevent frizz. This technique boosts definition in all curly hair textures.

Refresh

Refresh with a water and conditioner mix

On days when you can't wash your hair but need some refreshment, spritzing it with a mixture of water and leave-in conditioner is the perfect solution. Fill a spray bottle with one part conditioner to three parts water and lightly mist over dry curls. This not only revives their look but also reintroduces much-needed moisture without the commitment of a full wash day.