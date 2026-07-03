A caramelized fennel and apple tart combines the sweetness of apples with the subtle licorice notes of fennel

Delicious dishes you can make with caramelized fennel

By Vinita Jain 05:24 am Jul 03, 202605:24 am

What's the story

Caramelized fennel is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of various dishes. With its sweet and slightly anise-like flavor, it adds a unique twist to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five unexpected dishes where caramelized fennel shines, showcasing its ability to enhance flavors in surprising ways. From appetizers to desserts, these dishes highlight the culinary potential of this often-overlooked vegetable.