Carbs and weight gain: Myths v/s facts

Carbohydrates are often blamed for weight gain, but the truth is more complicated. Not all carbs are created equal, and their effect on body weight depends on various factors. Knowing these can help you make better dietary choices without demonizing an entire food group. Here, we explore the relationship between carbs and weight gain, debunking myths with factual insights.

#1 Different types of carbs explained Carbohydrates are classified into three categories: sugars, starches, and fiber. Sugars are simple carbs that provide quick energy but can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Starches are complex carbs that provide sustained energy. Fiber is a non-digestible carb that aids digestion and promotes satiety. Knowing these differences can help you choose healthier carb sources.

#2 The role of portion sizes Portion sizes play an important role in determining whether carbs lead to weight gain or not. Overeating any macronutrient, be it carbs, proteins, or fats, can lead to an increase in body weight. Controlling portion sizes and eating mindfully can help maintain a healthy weight without cutting out any particular food group.

#3 Impact of glycemic index The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels after consumption. High-GI foods cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, which may lead to increased hunger and overeating later on. Low-GI foods provide gradual energy release and keep you fuller for longer. Choosing low-GI carbs may help with weight management.

