Not all carbohydrates are created equal

Are carbs as bad as people claim?

By Simran Jeet 04:18 pm Jun 22, 202604:18 pm

What's the story

Carbohydrates have always been at the center of dietary debates, with many misconceptions surrounding their role in our health. Most of us think that carbs are bad for our health, but that is not entirely true. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help us make better dietary choices. Here, we debunk some common myths about carbohydrates and their real impact on health.