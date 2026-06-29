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Secret to better carrot dishes? It's cardamom

By Simran Jeet 11:26 am Jun 29, 202611:26 am

What's the story

Cardamom and carrots are two ingredients that can take your culinary skills a notch higher. While cardamom is known for its aromatic and slightly sweet flavor, carrots lend a natural sweetness and crunch. Together, they can create some amazing dishes that are both delicious and nutritious. Be it savory or sweet, these ingredients can be used in a variety of ways to make your meals exciting.