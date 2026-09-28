Try these desserts using green apple and cardamom
What's the story
Cardamom and green apple are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of desserts in the most unexpected way. While cardamom lends a warm, aromatic flavor, green apple adds a refreshing tartness. Together, they make a perfect pair for a variety of sweet treats. Here are some creative ways to use this duo in your dessert recipes.
Dish 1
Cardamom-infused apple compote
Creating a cardamom-infused apple compote is simple and rewarding.
Start by peeling and chopping green apples into small pieces.
Cook them with sugar, water, and crushed cardamom pods until the apples soften into a chunky sauce.
This compote can be used as a topping for pancakes or waffles, or even as a filling for pastries.
Dish 2
Green apple cardamom sorbet
A refreshing sorbet can be made by blending green apples with sugar, lemon juice, and ground cardamom.
Freeze the mixture until it solidifies into a smooth sorbet texture.
This dessert is perfect for warm days when you want something cool, yet flavorful.
Dish 3
Spiced apple tart with cardamom
To make a spiced apple tart, roll out pastry dough and layer thinly sliced green apples on top.
Sprinkle the slices with sugar and ground cardamom before baking until golden brown.
The result is an elegant tart that balances sweetness with spice.
Dish 4
Cardamom green apple muffins
Baking muffins with grated green apples and ground cardamom adds moisture and flavor depth.
Mix flour, baking powder, sugar, butter, grated apple, and cardamom in a bowl.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.
These muffins are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.