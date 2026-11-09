5 classic recipes made with cardamom

Lentil stew is a staple in many African countries. Adding cardamom takes this simple dish to a whole new level.

The spice complements the earthy flavors of lentils and vegetables, giving it a warm and aromatic touch.

Usually, the stew is cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a mix of spices, including cumin and coriander.

A pinch of cardamom adds depth to the flavor profile without overpowering other ingredients.