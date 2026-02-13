Carmine: The perfect color to elevate your style

Cardigans are a winter essential, giving warmth and style to any outfit. When paired with carmine, the deep red hue, they create a striking contrast that is both bold and elegant. This combination is perfect for those looking to make a statement while staying cozy. Here are five stylish ways to pair cardigans with carmine this winter, each offering a unique take on this dynamic duo.

#1 Classic cardigan with carmine trousers A classic cardigan in neutral shades like gray or beige goes well with carmine trousers. This combo is perfect for office or casual outings, giving you a polished yet relaxed look. The neutral cardigan tones down the intensity of the carmine trousers, striking a balance between boldness and subtlety.

#2 Oversized cardigan over carmine dress An oversized cardigan over a carmine dress makes for a comfy yet chic winter outfit. The layers keep you warm, and the contrast between the soft texture of the cardigan and rich color of the dress makes for an eye-catching look. This pairing is ideal for brunches or casual gatherings where you want to stay stylish without compromising on comfort.

#3 Knit cardigan with carmine skirt A knit cardigan paired with a carmine skirt gives you warmth and style in one go. The texture of the knit cardigan adds depth to your outfit, while the skirt's vibrant hue makes it stand out. This combination works well for both day and night events, making it versatile enough to wear on different occasions.

#4 Longline cardigan over carmine jeans A longline cardigan over carmine jeans makes for an effortlessly cool look that is perfect for everyday wear. The length of the cardigan adds dimension to your outfit, while the jeans' bold color adds an element of fun. This pairing is perfect for casual outings where comfort meets style.