Caring for peace lilies: 5 indoor thriving tips
What's the story
Peace lilies are a favorite among indoor plants due to their resilience and low-maintenance nature, making them ideal for beginners and green thumbs alike.
These plants do more than just beautify your home with their vibrant green foliage; they also help purify the air.
Knowing how to care for peace lilies by understanding their basic needs can help you keep them healthy, happy, and blooming with those stunning white flowers.
Light
Optimal lighting conditions
Peace lilies thrive in indirect light and can even tolerate low-light conditions, making them perfect for indoor settings.
Direct sunlight can burn their leaves, resulting in brown spots or fading.
Keeping them near a window with filtered light allows them to get the light they need without the harshness of direct sun exposure.
Water
Proper watering technique
These plants like their soil to be moist, but they don't like to have wet feet.
Water them about once a week, letting the top inch of soil dry out between waterings.
Too much water can cause root rot, so make sure there is good drainage.
If the leaves are wilting, it means your Peace Lily is thirsty!
Humidity
Ideal humidity levels
Peace lilies prefer higher humidity levels, ideally around 60%.
In drier indoor environments, particularly during winter when heating systems are in use, misting the leaves or using a humidifier near the plant can help maintain sufficient humidity levels.
This replicates their natural tropical environment and encourages healthy growth and blooming.
Fertilize
Fertilizing schedule
Feeding your peace lily with a balanced liquid fertilizer every six weeks during its growing season, spring and summer, will help it thrive and bloom beautifully.
However, be careful not to over-fertilize as this can damage the plant more than benefit it.
During fall and winter months, cut back on fertilizing as the plant goes into a rest period.
Repot
Repotting essentials
Every one to two years, your peace lily will likely need repotting as it outgrows its pot.
Choose a new pot that's a bit larger and has good drainage holes.
Repotting provides fresh soil and extra room for roots, improving your peace lily's health by avoiding root crowding and maintaining nutrient availability.