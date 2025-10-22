Move over, potatoes: Carrot fries are the new crunchy craze

Carrot fries are a healthy alternative to regular potato fries, providing a crunchy and tasty snack option. Rich in vitamins and minerals, carrots make an excellent choice for those wanting to eat healthier without compromising on taste. With their natural sweetness and vibrant color, carrot fries can be a fun way to add more vegetables to your diet. Here's how you can enjoy this nutritious snack.

Tip 1 Choosing the right carrots Selecting fresh, firm carrots is key to making the best carrot fries. Look for carrots that are bright in color and free from blemishes or soft spots. Organic carrots are also a great option if you want to avoid pesticides. You can also use baby carrots for a sweeter taste or larger ones if you prefer thicker fries.

Tip 2 Preparing carrot fries at home To prepare carrot fries, start by washing and peeling the carrots. Cut them into thin strips or matchsticks for even cooking. Toss the carrot strips with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any other spices of your choice like paprika or garlic powder. Spread them evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Tip 3 Baking techniques for perfect texture Baking at high temperature ensures crispy carrot fries without deep frying. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius). Bake the carrot strips for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through to ensure even crispiness. Keep an eye on them towards the end of cooking time to avoid burning.