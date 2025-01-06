What's the story

Carrot seed oil, extracted from the seeds of the Daucus carota plant, is becoming a highly sought-after ingredient in Africa due to its exceptional skin benefits.

This natural oil boasts a potent antioxidant profile and a surprisingly high SPF value, offering significant protection against the sun's damaging rays.

Plus, its moisturizing and skin-rejuvenating properties make it a fantastic addition to any skincare routine.