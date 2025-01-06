Tassili N'Ajjer is home to over 15,000 petroglyphs, some of which are 12,000 years old.

Depicting extinct animals like the Saharan crocodile, rituals, and everyday life, these ancient artworks offer glimpses into the world of our distant ancestors.

This site is a treasure trove of human history, charting the evolution of art and culture across millennia in what is now a stark desert landscape.