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Cashew v/s almond: Which one should you choose

By Simran Jeet 10:38 am Jun 26, 202610:38 am

What's the story

Cashews and almonds are two of the most popular nuts, both known for their nutritional benefits. While both the nuts offer a range of health benefits, they differ in terms of their nutrient composition. Knowing the differences between cashews and almonds can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of cashews and almonds, including their calorie content, fat composition, protein levels, and vitamin/mineral content.