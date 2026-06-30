How cashews are used in African cuisine

#5

Nutritional value across cultures

Across all five cultures mentioned above, one thing remains common: The nutritional value of cashew nuts. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, vitamins E, K, and B6, and minerals like magnesium, copper, zinc, iron, phosphorus, selenium, manganese, potassium, calcium, and more! This makes them an excellent addition not just for taste but also for health benefits across different parts of Africa, where they are consumed regularly.