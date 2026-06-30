How cashews are used in African cuisine
What's the story
Cashews are an integral part of African cuisine, adding a unique flavor and texture to many dishes. From savory to sweet, the nuts are used in various ways across the continent. This article explores five African cultures that have embraced cashews in their culinary traditions, highlighting the diverse ways these nuts contribute to regional dishes and cultural practices.
#1
Cashew-based sauces in West Africa
In West Africa, cashews are often ground into a paste to prepare rich sauces that accompany rice and vegetables. The creamy texture of the cashew paste adds depth to the flavors of the dish. These sauces are usually spiced with local herbs and spices, making them a delightful combination of taste and nutrition. Cashew-based sauces are popular in countries like Ghana and Nigeria.
#2
Sweet treats from East Africa
East African countries like Tanzania and Kenya use cashews to prepare delectable sweet treats. The nuts are often roasted and mixed with sugar or honey to create crunchy snacks or desserts. These sweet delicacies are relished during festivals and special occasions, showcasing the versatility of cashews beyond savory dishes.
#3
Cashew nut milk in Southern Africa
In Southern Africa, cashew nut milk has emerged as a popular dairy alternative. The milk is made by blending soaked cashews with water until smooth, resulting in a creamy liquid that can be used in coffee, tea, or enjoyed on its own. This plant-based option caters to those looking for lactose-free alternatives while enjoying the nutritional benefits of cashews.
#4
Traditional dishes from Central Africa
Central African cuisines also feature traditional dishes that use cashews as an important ingredient. In some regions, ground-up raw or roasted cashew nuts are added to stews or soups for added richness and flavor complexity. These dishes highlight how deeply rooted the use of this nut is within local culinary practices.
#5
Nutritional value across cultures
Across all five cultures mentioned above, one thing remains common: The nutritional value of cashew nuts. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, vitamins E, K, and B6, and minerals like magnesium, copper, zinc, iron, phosphorus, selenium, manganese, potassium, calcium, and more! This makes them an excellent addition not just for taste but also for health benefits across different parts of Africa, where they are consumed regularly.