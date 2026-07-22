What is cassava paste? Why is it used in skincare?
What's the story
Cassava paste is becoming a popular natural beauty secret, thanks to its skin-enhancing properties. Extracted from the cassava root, this paste is loaded with nutrients that can help you achieve a glowing complexion. Unlike other beauty products, cassava paste offers a chemical-free alternative to skincare. Here are five ways cassava paste can enhance your skin's natural glow.
Nutrient boost
Rich in vitamin C
Cassava paste is rich in vitamin C, which is important for collagen production and skin repair.
Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant, shielding the skin from free radicals and environmental damage.
Regular application of cassava paste can improve skin texture and tone by promoting cell regeneration.
This nutrient boost makes your skin look healthier and more radiant over time.
Gentle exfoliation
Natural exfoliant properties
The texture of cassava paste makes it a natural exfoliant, which helps remove dead skin cells without irritating the skin.
This gentle exfoliation process unclogs pores and prevents breakouts, while revealing the fresh layer of skin underneath.
Using cassava paste regularly can result in smoother and more even-toned skin.
Moisture retention
Hydration benefits
Cassava paste also has hydrating properties that help retain moisture in the skin.
It forms a protective barrier on the surface, preventing water loss, and keeping the skin hydrated throughout the day.
This moisture retention is crucial for maintaining elasticity and preventing dryness or flakiness.
Soothing properties
Anti-inflammatory effects
The anti-inflammatory properties of cassava paste make it ideal for calming irritated or sensitive skin.
It reduces redness and swelling caused by various factors, such as acne or sunburns.
By soothing inflammation, cassava paste helps improve overall skin comfort and appearance.
Tone correction
Supports even skin tone
Regular use of cassava paste can help you achieve an even skin tone by reducing spots and hyperpigmentation.
Its natural compounds work to lighten discoloration while promoting a uniform complexion across all areas of the face or body where applied regularly over time.