Cauliflower rice stir-fry is a healthy alternative to regular rice dishes.

By grating cauliflower into small pieces, you get a rice-like texture that absorbs flavors beautifully.

This dish usually consists of vegetables such as bell peppers and peas, and is seasoned with soy sauce and ginger for an Asian flair.

It's quick to prepare and makes for a nutritious meal option for those watching their carb intake.